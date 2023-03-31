why Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.83

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.69 during the day while it closed the day at $1.64. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Lockheed Martin Teaming With Innoflight as Strategic Space Avionics Supplier for Delivery of 42 Space Vehicles on Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 1 Transport Layer.

Lockheed Martin teamed with Innoflight on the Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 0 Transport Layer (T0TL) program for the delivery of 10 Space Vehicles (SVs).

Lockheed Martin is on contract with SDA to deliver 42 Space Vehicles (SVs) for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) to be launched in 2024.

Terran Orbital Corporation stock has also gained 4.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LLAP stock has inclined by 14.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.80% and gained 3.80% year-on date.

The market cap for LLAP stock reached $230.53 million, with 143.28 million shares outstanding and 74.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 2558732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45.

LLAP stock trade performance evaluation

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, LLAP shares dropped by -35.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0078, while it was recorded at 1.6100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8746 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91.

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114 million, or 41.30% of LLAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 19,837,629, which is approximately -9.039% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, holding 13,206,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.0 million in LLAP stocks shares; and STONE POINT WEALTH LLC, currently with $11.0 million in LLAP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terran Orbital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE:LLAP] by around 19,909,658 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,321,343 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 47,759,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,990,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLAP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,691,063 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 500,340 shares during the same period.