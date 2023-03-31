why Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.12

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.63%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that PacBio and Corteva Agriscience Enable Groundbreaking Plant and Microbial Long-Read Sequencing Workflow on Revio System.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced new workflows developed with global agriculture company, Corteva Agriscience that enable high throughput plant and microbial genome sequencing. This collaboration, which originated at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Agricultural meeting last year, delivers end-to-end workflows that streamline DNA extraction through library preparation, enabling Corteva to sequence thousands of samples annually, as part of their innovative seed and crop protection research and production programs.

“Through this collaboration with Corteva Agriscience, we can now support their efforts to offer healthier and more sustainable production of plants to farmers that feed the world,” said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. “When we announced our new Revio sequencing system, we knew it would be revolutionary for the genomics industry. We’re thrilled to see it being used, along with our Nanobind products, to advance plant and microbial genetics.”.

Over the last 12 months, PACB stock dropped by -5.43%. The one-year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.47. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.32 billion, with 226.26 million shares outstanding and 206.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, PACB stock reached a trading volume of 2606338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on PACB stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PACB shares from 62 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.71 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.94, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Fundamentals:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

PACB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,175 million, or 88.90% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25,691,681, which is approximately -10.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,279,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.27 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $177.57 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 40,628,955 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 33,648,508 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 152,795,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,072,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,092,854 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,008,443 shares during the same period.