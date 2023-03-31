why Accenture plc [ACN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $311.57

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] gained 0.97% or 2.72 points to close at $282.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2246643 shares. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Accenture Technology Vision 2023: Generative AI to Usher in a Bold New Future for Business, Merging Physical and Digital Worlds.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Report explores how technology will transform the way people work and live.

Accenture unveils generative AI center of excellence for clients and partners.

It opened the trading session at $281.00, the shares rose to $283.04 and dropped to $280.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACN points out that the company has recorded 7.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, ACN reached to a volume of 2246643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $311.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $320, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 6.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ACN stock

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 271.72, while it was recorded at 276.71 for the last single week of trading, and 279.64 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.04. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Accenture plc [ACN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Accenture plc [ACN]

There are presently around $132,554 million, or 75.40% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,794,521, which is approximately -1.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,401,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.27 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.21 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly -0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 993 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 18,965,308 shares. Additionally, 880 investors decreased positions by around 23,194,088 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 431,349,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,508,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,056,434 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 4,206,196 shares during the same period.