Wall Street Analyst Initiated CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. What else is Wall St. saying

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] price plunged by -0.09 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Apartments.com Publishes February 2023 Rent Growth Report.

New data reveals positive monthly rent growth for second month in a row.

Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – released an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for February 2023 backed by analyst observations. February marks the second month in a row of positive month over month rent growth, signaling a surprisingly strong start to the year but still not enough to reverse the downward movement of annual rents.

A sum of 2328264 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.17M shares. CoStar Group Inc. shares reached a high of $68.78 and dropped to a low of $67.89 until finishing in the latest session at $68.15.

The one-year CSGP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.11. The average equity rating for CSGP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $84.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $76, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CSGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 61.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.90.

CSGP Stock Performance Analysis:

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.87, while it was recorded at 67.76 for the last single week of trading, and 72.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CoStar Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.93.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $65,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

CSGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,068 million, or 99.53% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,771,685, which is approximately 4.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,630,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.34 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -4.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 28,975,472 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 34,578,940 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 333,283,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,837,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,833,542 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,634,013 shares during the same period.