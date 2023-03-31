Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]. What else is Wall St. saying

BuzzFeed Inc. [NASDAQ: BZFD] traded at a high on 03/30/23, posting a 16.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.06. The company report on March 13, 2023 that BuzzFeed, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Delivered Q4 Results in line with November outlook.

BuzzFeed, Inc. (“BuzzFeed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZFD), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2737788 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BuzzFeed Inc. stands at 10.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.68%.

The market cap for BZFD stock reached $153.27 million, with 139.82 million shares outstanding and 68.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.48M shares, BZFD reached a trading volume of 2737788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZFD shares is $1.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZFD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for BuzzFeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $4.50 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for BuzzFeed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BZFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BuzzFeed Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has BZFD stock performed recently?

BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.10. With this latest performance, BZFD shares dropped by -26.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5312, while it was recorded at 0.9359 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5406 for the last 200 days.

BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.66 and a Gross Margin at +33.92. BuzzFeed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.02.

Return on Total Capital for BZFD is now -12.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.88. Additionally, BZFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] managed to generate an average of -$146,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.BuzzFeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BuzzFeed Inc. go to 44.30%.

Insider trade positions for BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]

There are presently around $35 million, or 35.60% of BZFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BZFD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 15,333,892, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 7,862,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.15 million in BZFD stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., currently with $4.43 million in BZFD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BuzzFeed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in BuzzFeed Inc. [NASDAQ:BZFD] by around 2,979,013 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,062,636 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 33,438,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,479,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZFD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,937,208 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 95,470 shares during the same period.