Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ADN] gained 9.35% on the last trading session, reaching $1.17 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Advent Technologies’ Chairman and CEO, Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou Elected as Chair of EU IPCEI Hy2Tech Group.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, is pleased to announce the election of its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, as the Chair of the Important Project of Common European Interest (“IPCEI”) Hy2Tech Facilitation Group (the “Facilitation Group”). The election took place at the 1st General Assembly for Hy2Tech and Hy2Use, two of the European Union’s IPCEIs, which aim to promote research, innovation, and the first industrial deployment of hydrogen technology infrastructure in Europe.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. represents 51.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.46 million with the latest information. ADN stock price has been found in the range of $1.06 to $1.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, ADN reached a trading volume of 2309895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADN shares is $9.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for ADN stock

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, ADN shares dropped by -32.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6692, while it was recorded at 1.0980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2680 for the last 200 days.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] shares currently have an operating margin of -635.74 and a Gross Margin at -1.15. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.34.

Return on Total Capital for ADN is now -84.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] managed to generate an average of -$102,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]

There are presently around $15 million, or 24.70% of ADN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADN stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 5,549,573, which is approximately 1.562% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 1,664,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in ADN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.41 million in ADN stock with ownership of nearly 2.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ADN] by around 3,308,002 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 751,412 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 9,849,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,908,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,816,048 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 594,022 shares during the same period.