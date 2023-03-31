TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] moved down -1.48: Why It’s Important

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] closed the trading session at $14.63 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.265, while the highest price level was $15.06. The company report on March 3, 2023 that TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of BRIUMVI™ (ublituximab-xiiy) in Multiple Sclerosis to be Presented at the American Academy of Neurology 75th Annual Meeting.

Poster Presentation Title: Ublituximab, a Novel, Glycoengineered Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibody (mAb), Demonstrates Enhanced Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC) Relative to Other Anti-CD20 mAbs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.67 percent and weekly performance of -1.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 125.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, TGTX reached to a volume of 2700185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 775.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

TGTX stock trade performance evaluation

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.90, while it was recorded at 14.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.27 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,388 million, or 69.70% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,502,764, which is approximately 5.129% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,415,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.66 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $135.64 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 13,684,685 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 20,352,794 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 59,440,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,477,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,119,687 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 5,960,753 shares during the same period.