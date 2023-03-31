Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Stock trading around $34.33 per share: What’s Next?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $34.61 during the day while it closed the day at $34.33. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Spirit, Skyworks Aeronautics Sign Agreement to Pursue Development of Defence and Commercial Platforms.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. and Skyworks Aeronautics announced today a Memorandum of Understanding for the companies to pursue support for Skyworks defence and commercial platforms in the U.K and European marketplace.

Spirit’s Northern Ireland and Scotland operations will work collaboratively on detailed design activity to support Skyworks VertiJet – a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), high-speed and long-range gyrodyne. This platform is capable of flying at projected speeds of up to 400 mph (644 km/h) – two to three times faster than current operating helicopters.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 12.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPR stock has inclined by 20.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.06% and gained 15.98% year-on date.

The market cap for SPR stock reached $3.58 billion, with 104.60 million shares outstanding and 104.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 2182219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $39.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $38 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

SPR stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.85. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.62, while it was recorded at 32.53 for the last single week of trading, and 29.87 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,059 million, or 89.70% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,303,930, which is approximately 1.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,983,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.03 million in SPR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $227.24 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 20.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 15,554,358 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 17,300,924 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 57,288,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,144,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,704,298 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 10,164,351 shares during the same period.