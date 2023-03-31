Societe Generale lifts Alcon Inc. [ALC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alcon Inc. [NYSE: ALC] gained 4.76% on the last trading session, reaching $70.80 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Alcon Publishes Agenda for 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Alcon welcomes its shareholders to its first in-person AGM.

In addition to the regular agenda items, Alcon Board of Directors proposes to amend the Articles of Incorporation to conform to recent Swiss corporate law reform.

Alcon Inc. represents 490.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.70 billion with the latest information. ALC stock price has been found in the range of $70.14 to $71.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 992.74K shares, ALC reached a trading volume of 4005947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcon Inc. [ALC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALC shares is $84.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Alcon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcon Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for ALC stock

Alcon Inc. [ALC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, ALC shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Alcon Inc. [ALC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.00, while it was recorded at 68.36 for the last single week of trading, and 68.05 for the last 200 days.

Alcon Inc. [ALC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcon Inc. [ALC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.24 and a Gross Margin at +55.15. Alcon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for ALC is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcon Inc. [ALC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.81. Additionally, ALC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcon Inc. [ALC] managed to generate an average of $12,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Alcon Inc. [ALC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcon Inc. go to 12.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alcon Inc. [ALC]

There are presently around $15,320 million, or 59.59% of ALC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,542,790, which is approximately 2.18% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,678,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $991.99 million in ALC stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $886.48 million in ALC stock with ownership of nearly 1.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Alcon Inc. [NYSE:ALC] by around 15,425,497 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 18,007,739 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 193,261,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,694,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALC stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,417,156 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,857,330 shares during the same period.