Semtech Corporation [SMTC] stock Upgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $52

Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ: SMTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -21.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.97%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended January 29, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, SMTC stock dropped by -65.35%. The one-year Semtech Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.41. The average equity rating for SMTC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.64 billion, with 63.76 million shares outstanding and 63.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 956.40K shares, SMTC stock reached a trading volume of 11055538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Semtech Corporation [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $44.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Semtech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Semtech Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $43, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on SMTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMTC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

SMTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Semtech Corporation [SMTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.97. With this latest performance, SMTC shares dropped by -18.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.52 for Semtech Corporation [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.58, while it was recorded at 30.30 for the last single week of trading, and 36.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Semtech Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Semtech Corporation [SMTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37 and a Gross Margin at +62.24. Semtech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.96.

Return on Total Capital for SMTC is now 15.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Semtech Corporation [SMTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.35. Additionally, SMTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Semtech Corporation [SMTC] managed to generate an average of $87,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Semtech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

SMTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corporation go to 11.50%.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,237 million, or 99.00% of SMTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,321,050, which is approximately 6.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,465,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.72 million in SMTC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $120.06 million in SMTC stock with ownership of nearly 338.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Semtech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ:SMTC] by around 15,928,552 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 8,554,321 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 45,178,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,661,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMTC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,406,685 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,279,779 shares during the same period.