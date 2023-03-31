Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida [SBCF] stock Upgrade by Hovde Group analyst, price target now $33

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida [NASDAQ: SBCF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.30%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Seacoast Completes Acquisition of Professional Holding Corp.

Accelerates Seacoast’s Successful Strategy of Expanding its Presence in the Attractive South Florida Market.

Over the last 12 months, SBCF stock dropped by -34.83%. The one-year Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.64. The average equity rating for SBCF stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.96 billion, with 70.85 million shares outstanding and 60.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 868.81K shares, SBCF stock reached a trading volume of 3092905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida [SBCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBCF shares is $33.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBCF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on SBCF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBCF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.76.

SBCF Stock Performance Analysis:

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida [SBCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, SBCF shares dropped by -22.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida [SBCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.36, while it was recorded at 24.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida [SBCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.78. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.73.

Return on Total Capital for SBCF is now 7.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida [SBCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.45. Additionally, SBCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida [SBCF] managed to generate an average of $71,481 per employee.

SBCF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBCF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida go to 9.00%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida [SBCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,618 million, or 91.10% of SBCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,699,632, which is approximately 0.415% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,083,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.44 million in SBCF stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $105.85 million in SBCF stock with ownership of nearly 4.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

161 institutional holders increased their position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida [NASDAQ:SBCF] by around 8,106,252 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 3,765,612 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 54,214,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,086,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBCF stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,794,175 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 574,343 shares during the same period.