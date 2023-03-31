Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Stock trading around $81.75 per share: What’s Next?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] closed the trading session at $81.75 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.29, while the highest price level was $82.94. The company report on February 28, 2023 that PGIM Closed End Funds declare distributions for March, April and May 2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ISD), PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GHY) and PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SDHY) declared today monthly distributions for March, April and May 2023. The distribution amounts and schedule for each fund appears below:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.81 percent and weekly performance of 5.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, PRU reached to a volume of 2524818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $99.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.92.

PRU stock trade performance evaluation

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, PRU shares dropped by -18.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.85 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.71, while it was recorded at 79.86 for the last single week of trading, and 97.56 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.45. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.44.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now -7.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.41. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of -$36,709 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 4.07%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,291 million, or 59.90% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,261,216, which is approximately 0.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,611,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.42 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly -1.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 613 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 9,397,938 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 11,525,714 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 192,040,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,963,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,629,829 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 992,473 shares during the same period.