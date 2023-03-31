Planet Labs PBC [PL] Is Currently 0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] gained 0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $3.57 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Planet to Acquire Sinergise Business to Expand its Data Analysis Platform.

Acquisition will allow customers to more easily extract insights from Earth Observation data.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire the business of Holding Sinergise d.o.o. (“Sinergise”), a leading developer platform for earth observation (EO) data. By reducing the complexity of analysis and insights extraction, as well as the cost of EO data storage, Planet aims to continue expanding into new vertical markets with products and applications where EO data is highly relevant such as agriculture, civil government, insurance, financial markets, and sustainable supply chain management.

Planet Labs PBC represents 267.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $965.93 million with the latest information. PL stock price has been found in the range of $3.55 to $4.0607.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, PL reached a trading volume of 5816869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10.50 to $8, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for PL stock

Planet Labs PBC [PL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -20.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.98 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Planet Labs PBC [PL]

There are presently around $430 million, or 57.00% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 31,942,641, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,293,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.22 million in PL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.61 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly -2.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 7,138,119 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 12,926,281 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 101,417,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,481,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,370,183 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,597,213 shares during the same period.