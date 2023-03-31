Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] is -49.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PALI] gained 57.74% or 0.97 points to close at $2.65 with a heavy trading volume of 28721403 shares. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Palisade Bio Reports Year End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Phase 2 topline data readout for prevention of post-surgical abdominal adhesions on track for Q2 2023.

Strong balance sheet with sufficient cash expected to fund operations into mid-2024.

It opened the trading session at $1.96, the shares rose to $2.91 and dropped to $1.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PALI points out that the company has recorded -51.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, PALI reached to a volume of 28721403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.80.

Trading performance analysis for PALI stock

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.68. With this latest performance, PALI shares gained by 22.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.16 for Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1800, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 7.7900 for the last 200 days.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.90.

Palisade Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.00% of PALI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PALI stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 40,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 26,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in PALI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $34000.0 in PALI stock with ownership of nearly 836.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palisade Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PALI] by around 112,542 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 155,931 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 143,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PALI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,110 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 155,928 shares during the same period.