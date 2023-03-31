Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] Stock trading around $4.09 per share: What’s Next?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] gained 1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $4.09 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2023 that OLAPLEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. represents 649.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.65 billion with the latest information. OLPX stock price has been found in the range of $4.015 to $4.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, OLPX reached a trading volume of 2279419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on OLPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, OLPX shares dropped by -10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.40 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.91. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.66.

Return on Total Capital for OLPX is now 26.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.87. Additionally, OLPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] managed to generate an average of $1,402,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. go to -12.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]

There are presently around $2,430 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 499,468,771, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 38,042,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.69 million in OLPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.05 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 34,966,844 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 43,314,296 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 523,324,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 601,605,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,696,103 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 18,362,421 shares during the same period.