NEXTracker Inc. [NXT] moved up 3.61: Why It’s Important

NEXTracker Inc. [NASDAQ: NXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.89%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited Selects Nextracker Technology for NTPC REL’s Khavda 1.255GW (AC)/1.568-Gigawatt (DC) Power Plant.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Award-winning smart solar tracker technology selected for India’s largest contiguous solar power plant.

Nextracker, one of the world’s leading providers of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, one of the leading RE EPC and O&M solutions provider in the world, to deliver its award-winning solar trackers to NTPC Renewable Energy Limited’s 1.255GW Solar PV Project in Khavda RE Park, Gujarat. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited is implementing this 1.568 GWp Solar PV project in NTPC REL’s Khavda RE Park, Gujarat, using Nextracker’s optimized bifacial solar tracker for additional energy gain.

The one-year NEXTracker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.71. The average equity rating for NXT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.17 billion, with 144.07 million shares outstanding and 41.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, NXT stock reached a trading volume of 2442481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NEXTracker Inc. [NXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $39.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NEXTracker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for NEXTracker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on NXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NEXTracker Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXT in the course of the last twelve months was 187.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NXT Stock Performance Analysis:

NEXTracker Inc. [NXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.03 for NEXTracker Inc. [NXT]. The present Moving Average recorded at 32.65 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into NEXTracker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NEXTracker Inc. [NXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.52 and a Gross Margin at +9.79. NEXTracker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for NXT is now 13.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NEXTracker Inc. [NXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.90. Additionally, NXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.NEXTracker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.