NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] is -17.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NEP] loss -4.91% on the last trading session, reaching $57.95 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2023 that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout the end of February and March.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in various investor meetings at the end of February and throughout March. They plan to discuss, among other things, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. Investors and other interested parties can access a copy of the presentation materials at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

NextEra Energy, Inc.NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America’s largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune’s 2023 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World” and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

NextEra Energy Partners LP represents 86.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.81 billion with the latest information. NEP stock price has been found in the range of $57.62 to $61.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 719.94K shares, NEP reached a trading volume of 2481514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEP shares is $84.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $86 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while CIBC analysts kept a Neutral rating on NEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Partners LP is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

Trading performance analysis for NEP stock

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, NEP shares dropped by -11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.67 for NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.84, while it was recorded at 60.40 for the last single week of trading, and 74.57 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.29 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.39.

Return on Total Capital for NEP is now 0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.82. Additionally, NEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.NextEra Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Partners LP go to 27.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]

There are presently around $4,542 million, or 87.80% of NEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,027,713, which is approximately -0.334% of the company’s market cap and around 1.06% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,151,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.89 million in NEP stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $260.23 million in NEP stock with ownership of nearly 2.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NEP] by around 5,818,752 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 3,409,542 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 65,308,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,537,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEP stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 725,113 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 196,505 shares during the same period.