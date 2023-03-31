Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] moved up 0.72: Why It’s Important

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.95 at the close of the session, up 0.72%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Navitas Celebrates 75,000,000 GaN Power Shipments.

Next-gen power semiconductor leader announces industry milestone in $13B/year potential market covering EV, data center, solar, home appliance, industrial and mobile fast charging.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock is now 98.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVTS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.06 and lowest of $6.905 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.62, which means current price is +96.88% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 4443359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $8.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on NVTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has NVTS stock performed recently?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, NVTS shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 6.74 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Earnings analysis for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]

There are presently around $230 million, or 20.40% of NVTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 9,616,879, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,550,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.4 million in NVTS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $23.49 million in NVTS stock with ownership of nearly 19.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:NVTS] by around 5,578,114 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,120,143 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 25,623,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,321,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 859,252 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 794,572 shares during the same period.