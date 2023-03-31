National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] is -51.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EYE] jumped around 0.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.62 at the close of the session, up 3.33%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that National Vision Names 2022-2023 Scholarship Program Winners, Giving $12,500 to Next Generation of ODs.

Three Optometry Students Awarded for Insights on Increasing Access to Care Through Remote Exams.

National Vision, Inc., the nation’s second largest optical retailer providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced the winners of its eighth annual scholarship program today, which recognizes the best and brightest optometry students based on essay or video submissions. This year’s applicants explored how technology can help break down barriers to receiving and providing quality eye care.

National Vision Holdings Inc. stock is now -51.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EYE Stock saw the intraday high of $18.715 and lowest of $18.088 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.86, which means current price is +7.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, EYE reached a trading volume of 2349772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYE shares is $29.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for National Vision Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $40 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for National Vision Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $32, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on EYE stock. On November 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EYE shares from 59 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Vision Holdings Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for EYE in the course of the last twelve months was 258.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has EYE stock performed recently?

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, EYE shares dropped by -18.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.63 for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.13, while it was recorded at 17.90 for the last single week of trading, and 33.86 for the last 200 days.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +48.86. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.10.

Return on Total Capital for EYE is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.29. Additionally, EYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] managed to generate an average of $3,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.National Vision Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Vision Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]

There are presently around $1,700 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,538,826, which is approximately 0.592% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,679,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.4 million in EYE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $138.22 million in EYE stock with ownership of nearly -0.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Vision Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EYE] by around 2,558,127 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 5,856,345 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 85,909,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,323,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 829,691 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 901,863 shares during the same period.