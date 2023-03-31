Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Stock trading around $2.87 per share: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] closed the trading session at $2.87 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.62, while the highest price level was $2.93. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Nano Dimension Announces 2022 Revenue of $43.6M.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nano Dimension.

316% Growth for Full Year 2022 Over 20212022 Revenue is 1,200% Higher than 2020Q4/2022 Revenue of $12.1M is 61% Higher Than Q4/2021and 21% Higher Than Q3/2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.78 percent and weekly performance of 19.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 3616365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60.

NNDM stock trade performance evaluation

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.58. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.90 and a Current Ratio set at 34.50.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $168 million, or 23.90% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 10,477,279, which is approximately 1.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,916,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.54 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.94 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 44.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 9,968,853 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 5,786,154 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 48,976,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,731,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 783,833 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,636,225 shares during the same period.