NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS] is 137.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NaaS Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: NAAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 121.05%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that NaaS and Smart Order Launch Vehicle Charging Platform in “Smart Charging” Joint Venture.

Over the last 12 months, NAAS stock rose by 122.65%. The average equity rating for NAAS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.43 billion, with 214.16 million shares outstanding and 49.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 284.40K shares, NAAS stock reached a trading volume of 3973794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NaaS Technology Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

NAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 121.05. With this latest performance, NAAS shares gained by 79.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.10 for NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 7.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NaaS Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NAAS is now -6.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 71.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 125.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.55. Additionally, NAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 564.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 353.40.

NaaS Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

NAAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NaaS Technology Inc. go to 24.57%.

NaaS Technology Inc. [NAAS] Insider Position Details

Positions in NaaS Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in NaaS Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:NAAS] by around 63,644 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 45,791 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 38,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAAS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,839 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 6,922 shares during the same period.