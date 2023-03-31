Moderna Inc. [MRNA] stock Upgrade by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $180

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] loss -0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $147.44 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Moderna Finalizes Agreement with the Government of the Republic of Kenya to Establish an mRNA Manufacturing Facility.

Facility to enable access to manufactured mRNA vaccines for Kenya and the African continent, providing health security and building upon Moderna’s global public health commitments.

The facility will be capable of producing up to 500 million doses each year.

Moderna Inc. represents 388.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $56.31 billion with the latest information. MRNA stock price has been found in the range of $146.595 to $151.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 2195220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $226.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $111 to $93, while SVB Securities kept a Underperform rating on MRNA stock. On December 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRNA shares from 170 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 5.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.72, while it was recorded at 148.48 for the last single week of trading, and 158.56 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $37,108 million, or 65.90% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 44,786,746, which is approximately -1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,282,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.89 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 2.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

541 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 17,708,645 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 14,913,944 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 216,757,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,380,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 239 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,666,953 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,182,186 shares during the same period.