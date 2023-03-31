Mizuho lifts Confluent Inc. [CFLT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] jumped around 0.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.72 at the close of the session, up 3.79%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom ConferenceDate: Monday, March 6, 2023Time: 10:25 a.m. PT / 1:25 p.m. ET.

Confluent Inc. stock is now 2.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFLT Stock saw the intraday high of $23.06 and lowest of $22.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.57, which means current price is +36.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 2268051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $29.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on CFLT stock. On January 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CFLT shares from 27 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36.

How has CFLT stock performed recently?

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.83, while it was recorded at 21.44 for the last single week of trading, and 24.31 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $2,862 million, or 78.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 14,679,584, which is approximately 0.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 12,995,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.47 million in CFLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $268.06 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 12.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 28,410,695 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 14,502,675 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 87,832,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,745,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,186,679 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,877,976 shares during the same period.