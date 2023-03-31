Market cap of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] reaches 200.41M – now what?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] closed the trading session at $1.46 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.36, while the highest price level was $1.49. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Xeris Biopharma Announces Research Evaluation Collaboration and Option Agreement With Regeneron for XeriJect™.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapeutic areas, today announced that it has entered into a platform research evaluation collaboration and option agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Xeris will use its proprietary drug-formulation platform, XeriJect™, to develop ultra-highly concentrated, ready-to-use, small volume subcutaneous injections of two undisclosed monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) developed by Regeneron. Xeris will receive an upfront payment and potential milestone payments for preclinical achievements. Regeneron has an option to commercially license the Xeris technology for such molecules and nominate additional molecules for reformulation and potential commercialization. Specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are excited to be working with Regeneron on a platform collaboration basis, which builds on our prior feasibility studies and reflects the significant progress and investment we have been making into the development of XeriJect™,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO of Xeris Biopharma. “Through our novel drug-formulation platform, we aim to provide our biologic development collaborators with the competitive advantage of delivering a significantly improved patient and provider experience through stable, ready-to-use, ultra-highly concentrated, small-volume subcutaneous injection formulations. This agreement with Regeneron is another in a series of collaborations Xeris has recently undertaken with top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.77 percent and weekly performance of 14.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, XERS reached to a volume of 2587869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

XERS stock trade performance evaluation

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.06. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.60 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2722, while it was recorded at 1.3320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4543 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.97 and a Gross Margin at +69.63. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.86.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -37.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 438.31. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 434.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$266,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71 million, or 45.50% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,195,189, which is approximately -13.405% of the company’s market cap and around 2.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,576,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.32 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.71 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 1.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 2,007,795 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,570,673 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 46,216,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,795,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,120,227 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,129,277 shares during the same period.