Market cap of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] reaches 2.22B – now what?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: TWKS] price plunged by -1.15 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Thoughtworks Accelerates Value Delivery with Launch of Engineering Effectiveness Solution.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced the launch of its Engineering Effectiveness solution designed to help organizations optimize their software engineering teams to deliver more customer value quickly and with less investment.

With rising costs and unpredictable market conditions, executives are feeling the pressure to leverage engineering talent in a more effective, sustainable and visible way. The Thoughtworks Engineering Effectiveness solution provides organizations with a comprehensive suite of services and tools that drive software excellence by addressing platform engineering, developer productivity, accelerators, testing strategies, technical debt and engineering culture.

A sum of 3310617 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 562.02K shares. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares reached a high of $6.95 and dropped to a low of $6.75 until finishing in the latest session at $6.88.

The one-year TWKS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.97. The average equity rating for TWKS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWKS shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $14 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $32, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on TWKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

TWKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, TWKS shares dropped by -9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.85 for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 11.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Thoughtworks Holding Inc. Fundamentals:

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TWKS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. go to 10.30%.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [TWKS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $598 million, or 26.40% of TWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWKS stocks are: SIEMENS AG with ownership of 24,152,051, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,025,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.66 million in TWKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.02 million in TWKS stock with ownership of nearly 21.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:TWKS] by around 11,830,179 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 10,450,870 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 63,660,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,941,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWKS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,961,049 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,216,508 shares during the same period.