Market cap of SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] reaches 12.65M – now what?

SG Blocks Inc. [NASDAQ: SGBX] traded at a high on 03/30/23, posting a 30.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.05. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Reports 476% Year Over Year Increase in Construction Services Revenue for the Fourth Quarter of 2022.

Reports construction pipeline in excess of $800 million.

Completed vertical integration to support margin expansion through in-house production of modular units.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8690700 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SG Blocks Inc. stands at 9.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.98%.

The market cap for SGBX stock reached $12.65 million, with 13.46 million shares outstanding and 9.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.64K shares, SGBX reached a trading volume of 8690700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGBX shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SG Blocks Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has SGBX stock performed recently?

SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.91. With this latest performance, SGBX shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1725, while it was recorded at 0.8398 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5607 for the last 200 days.

SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.48 and a Gross Margin at +4.93. SG Blocks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.25.

Return on Total Capital for SGBX is now -26.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, SGBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX] managed to generate an average of -$601,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.SG Blocks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for SG Blocks Inc. [SGBX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 17.30% of SGBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGBX stocks are: GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. with ownership of 690,843, which is approximately -41.537% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 310,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in SGBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.11 million in SGBX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SG Blocks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in SG Blocks Inc. [NASDAQ:SGBX] by around 46,454 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 617,568 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 842,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,506,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGBX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,552 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 45,863 shares during the same period.