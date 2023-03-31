Market cap of Rambus Inc. [RMBS] reaches 5.66B – now what?

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBS] surged by $2.83 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $50.81 during the day while it closed the day at $50.53. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Rambus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Delivered strong Q4 revenue and earnings in line with guidance.

Produced record annual product revenue driven by memory interface chips, up 58% year over year.

Rambus Inc. stock has also gained 10.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RMBS stock has inclined by 42.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 94.80% and gained 41.07% year-on date.

The market cap for RMBS stock reached $5.66 billion, with 107.58 million shares outstanding and 105.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, RMBS reached a trading volume of 2820967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rambus Inc. [RMBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBS shares is $50.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Rambus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Rambus Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rambus Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMBS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

RMBS stock trade performance evaluation

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.81. With this latest performance, RMBS shares gained by 12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.97 for Rambus Inc. [RMBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.91, while it was recorded at 46.32 for the last single week of trading, and 33.01 for the last 200 days.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rambus Inc. [RMBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Rambus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for RMBS is now 8.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.71. Additionally, RMBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] managed to generate an average of -$18,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Rambus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rambus Inc. [RMBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rambus Inc. go to 9.41%.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,396 million, or 90.20% of RMBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,569,163, which is approximately 2.623% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,480,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.32 million in RMBS stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $233.24 million in RMBS stock with ownership of nearly -10.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rambus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBS] by around 6,044,970 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 7,968,306 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 78,146,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,159,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMBS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,638,383 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 908,117 shares during the same period.