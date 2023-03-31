Market cap of NiSource Inc. [NI] reaches 11.15B – now what?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.87% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.16%. The company report on March 24, 2023 that NiSource Closes on Bond Offering.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) (“NiSource”) closed today on its issuance of $750 million principal amount of notes due March 30, 2028. The 5-year senior, unsecured notes priced at 99.829% of the aggregate principal amount, with a coupon rate of 5.25%. The notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears on March 30 and September 30 of each year, beginning September 30, 2023.

The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including to finance capital expenditures, additions to working capital and repayment of existing indebtedness.

Over the last 12 months, NI stock dropped by -11.42%. The one-year NiSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.19. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.15 billion, with 409.50 million shares outstanding and 404.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, NI stock reached a trading volume of 2893433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On February 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 29 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.29, while it was recorded at 27.29 for the last single week of trading, and 27.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

NI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 6.70%.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,713 million, or 94.60% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,054,948, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,182,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $623.6 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly -0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 40,663,327 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 34,559,843 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 312,919,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,143,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,378,858 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,212,980 shares during the same period.