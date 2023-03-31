Market cap of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [MCB] reaches 266.53M – now what?

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [NYSE: MCB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -27.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.09%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Metropolitan Commercial Bank Issues Updated Financial Information.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”) today updated the following financial information (unaudited):.

The Company and Bank remain well capitalized across all measures of regulatory capital, with a total risk-based capital of 13.4% and 13.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, well above regulatory minimums.

Over the last 12 months, MCB stock dropped by -76.24%. The one-year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.3. The average equity rating for MCB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $266.53 million, with 10.93 million shares outstanding and 10.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 207.45K shares, MCB stock reached a trading volume of 6087177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [MCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCB shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.00.

MCB Stock Performance Analysis:

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [MCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.09. With this latest performance, MCB shares dropped by -54.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.45 for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [MCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.78, while it was recorded at 34.04 for the last single week of trading, and 62.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [MCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.72. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.63.

Return on Total Capital for MCB is now 12.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [MCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.73. Additionally, MCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [MCB] managed to generate an average of $248,050 per employee.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [MCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $307 million, or 83.90% of MCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 927,523, which is approximately 29.111% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 795,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.84 million in MCB stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $26.63 million in MCB stock with ownership of nearly 4.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. [NYSE:MCB] by around 1,193,379 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 1,470,747 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,094,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,758,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCB stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,005 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 538,154 shares during the same period.