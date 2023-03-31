Market cap of Inpixon [INPX] reaches 5.86M – now what?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] traded at a high on 03/30/23, posting a 6.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.37. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Inpixon Reports 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Inpixon Reports 21% Growth in Revenue to $19.4 Million for the 2022 Fiscal Year.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4686064 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inpixon stands at 14.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.78%.

The market cap for INPX stock reached $5.86 million, with 14.89 million shares outstanding and 14.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 4686064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inpixon [INPX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

How has INPX stock performed recently?

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -63.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.66 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9378, while it was recorded at 0.3418 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5368 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -307.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.73. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -432.35.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -53.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$314,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Inpixon [INPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inpixon [INPX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 47,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in INPX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $12000.0 in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 3343.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 474,883 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 63,995 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 538,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,226 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 20,819 shares during the same period.