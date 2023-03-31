Market cap of Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] reaches 1.13B – now what?

Hope Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: HOPE] traded at a low on 03/30/23, posting a -3.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.83. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Hope Bancorp to Participate in the Piper Sandler 2023 Western Financial Services Conference.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Kim and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Peter Koh will be participating in the Piper Sandler 2023 Western Financial Services Conference in Del Mar, Calif., March 2, 2023.

A copy of the investor presentation being used for the meetings will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com on March 2, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2525718 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hope Bancorp Inc. stands at 4.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.76%.

The market cap for HOPE stock reached $1.13 billion, with 119.48 million shares outstanding and 113.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 947.81K shares, HOPE reached a trading volume of 2525718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOPE shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOPE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Hope Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hope Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOPE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.75.

How has HOPE stock performed recently?

Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, HOPE shares dropped by -22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.91 for Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.18, while it was recorded at 10.14 for the last single week of trading, and 13.39 for the last 200 days.

Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.37. Hope Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.91.

Return on Total Capital for HOPE is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.79. Additionally, HOPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] managed to generate an average of $140,915 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hope Bancorp Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE]

There are presently around $1,070 million, or 87.20% of HOPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,504,904, which is approximately -0.203% of the company’s market cap and around 4.93% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,195,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.51 million in HOPE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $96.26 million in HOPE stock with ownership of nearly 0.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hope Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Hope Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:HOPE] by around 5,641,183 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 3,806,452 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 95,633,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,081,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOPE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 684,893 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,180 shares during the same period.