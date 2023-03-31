Market cap of Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] reaches 1.69M – now what?

Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: FRGT] closed the trading session at $1.67 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.52, while the highest price level was $1.80. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Freight Technologies, Inc. Awarded Whirlpool Contract.

Freight Technologies Inc. to Provide Logistics services to Whirlpool through its Fr8App’s Platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.17 percent and weekly performance of -1.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -47.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 424.82K shares, FRGT reached to a volume of 10043259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGT shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52.

FRGT stock trade performance evaluation

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, FRGT shares dropped by -47.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8703, while it was recorded at 1.5980 for the last single week of trading, and 7.5674 for the last 200 days.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FRGT is now -152.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] managed to generate an average of -$26,165 per employee.Freight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.80% of FRGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRGT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 8,638, which is approximately -19.527% of the company’s market cap and around 8.18% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 3,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in FRGT stocks shares; and GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in FRGT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:FRGT] by around 4,481 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 12,775 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRGT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,078 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 10,648 shares during the same period.