Market cap of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] reaches 71.84B – now what?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] loss -0.11% or -0.11 points to close at $96.16 with a heavy trading volume of 2500321 shares. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Duke Energy Florida lineworkers honored at Tampa Bay Rays opening day; company pledges $1,000 for every Rays victory.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Rays recognize lineworkers’ response to Hurricane Ian.

Duke Energy pledges to donate $1,000 to Share the Light Fund® for every winning game.

It opened the trading session at $96.45, the shares rose to $97.105 and dropped to $95.695, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DUK points out that the company has recorded -3.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, DUK reached to a volume of 2500321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $107.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $114, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DUK shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for DUK stock

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.57, while it was recorded at 95.25 for the last single week of trading, and 100.90 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.54. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $139,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $48,072 million, or 64.40% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,510,251, which is approximately -0.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,701,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.24 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -2.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 996 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 31,227,119 shares. Additionally, 718 investors decreased positions by around 23,192,072 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 444,925,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,345,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,715,160 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,079,871 shares during the same period.