Market Analysts see SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

SCYNEXIS Inc. [NASDAQ: SCYX] price surged by 76.05 percent to reach at $1.27. The company report on March 30, 2023 that GSK and SCYNEXIS Announce an Exclusive Agreement to Commercialise and Further Develop Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp), a Novel, First-in-Class Medicine to Treat Fungal Infection.

Brexafemme complements GSK’s industry-leading infectious disease portfolio with an FDA approved treatment for vulvovaginal candidiasis.

SCYNEXIS will receive an upfront payment of $90 million with future performance-based milestone payments and tiered royalties.

A sum of 52183027 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 416.60K shares. SCYNEXIS Inc. shares reached a high of $2.97 and dropped to a low of $2.42 until finishing in the latest session at $2.94.

The one-year SCYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.01. The average equity rating for SCYX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCYX shares is $14.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for SCYNEXIS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for SCYNEXIS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SCYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCYNEXIS Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

SCYX Stock Performance Analysis:

SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.88. With this latest performance, SCYX shares gained by 69.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.35 for SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6300, while it was recorded at 2.0100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SCYNEXIS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -462.19 and a Gross Margin at +93.25. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -249.68.

Return on Total Capital for SCYX is now -95.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.74. Additionally, SCYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] managed to generate an average of -$586,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.SCYNEXIS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

SCYNEXIS Inc. [SCYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 51.40% of SCYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCYX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 5,173,914, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,932,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 million in SCYX stocks shares; and CAXTON CORP, currently with $2.88 million in SCYX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in SCYNEXIS Inc. [NASDAQ:SCYX] by around 76,841 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 509,296 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 15,280,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,866,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCYX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,280 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 105,426 shares during the same period.