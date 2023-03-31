Market Analysts see RH [RH] gaining to $298. Time to buy?

RH [NYSE: RH] traded at a low on 03/30/23, posting a -3.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $237.63. The company report on March 29, 2023 that RH Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

RH (NYSE: RH) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended January 28, 2023, in a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman, available on the Investor Relations section of its website at ir.rh.com.

As previously announced, RH leadership will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) today. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 646.307.1963 or 800.715.9871 for international callers. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at ir.rh.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4104187 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RH stands at 3.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for RH stock reached $5.28 billion, with 23.68 million shares outstanding and 20.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 747.05K shares, RH reached a trading volume of 4104187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RH [RH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RH shares is $317.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for RH shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for RH stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $310 to $330, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on RH stock. On December 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RH shares from 227 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RH is set at 10.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 96.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for RH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has RH stock performed recently?

RH [RH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, RH shares dropped by -18.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.71 for RH [RH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 289.73, while it was recorded at 241.52 for the last single week of trading, and 271.95 for the last 200 days.

RH [RH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RH [RH] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.82 and a Gross Margin at +49.36. RH’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.32.

Return on Total Capital for RH is now 27.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 85.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RH [RH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.50. Additionally, RH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RH [RH] managed to generate an average of $105,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.RH’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for RH [RH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RH go to -8.80%.

Insider trade positions for RH [RH]

There are presently around $5,499 million, or 89.90% of RH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RH stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 2,360,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,773,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $435.66 million in RH stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $435.06 million in RH stock with ownership of nearly 56.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RH stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in RH [NYSE:RH] by around 3,612,785 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 2,213,778 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 16,553,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,380,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RH stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 993,600 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 365,566 shares during the same period.