Market Analysts see Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] gained 1.17% on the last trading session, reaching $55.54 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022(Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021).

– Travel Restrictions and Reduced Visitation Continue to Impact Financial Results.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. represents 764.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.74 billion with the latest information. LVS stock price has been found in the range of $54.61 to $55.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 3464996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $65.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.20.

Trading performance analysis for LVS stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.65, while it was recorded at 54.73 for the last single week of trading, and 44.31 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.73 and a Gross Margin at +14.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.94.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now -4.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.08. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 363.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] managed to generate an average of -$29,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

There are presently around $17,308 million, or 41.00% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,393,752, which is approximately 4.832% of the company’s market cap and around 56.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,937,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in LVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.73 billion in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

313 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 41,029,865 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 33,513,012 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 240,716,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,259,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,519,166 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 6,728,155 shares during the same period.