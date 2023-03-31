Market Analysts see Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] price plunged by -5.22 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on March 13, 2023 that PARKER MEEKS NAMED HYZON MOTORS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.

Meeks Brings Nearly Two Decades of Experience in Energy, Infrastructure, and Transportation Sectors to Top Post.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy-duty vehicles, today announced it has named Parker Meeks as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

A sum of 9176955 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.32M shares. Hyzon Motors Inc. shares reached a high of $0.8794 and dropped to a low of $0.77 until finishing in the latest session at $0.80.

The one-year HYZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.0. The average equity rating for HYZN stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $4, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on HYZN stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HYZN shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

HYZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.60. With this latest performance, HYZN shares dropped by -36.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.81 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4455, while it was recorded at 0.7874 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0436 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hyzon Motors Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HYZN is now -33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.86. Additionally, HYZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48 million, or 20.00% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 6,672,713, which is approximately -11.728% of the company’s market cap and around 63.40% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 6,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.51 million in HYZN stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $5.47 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly 3.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyzon Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 12,513,072 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,906,186 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 41,236,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,656,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,963,530 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 678,144 shares during the same period.