Market Analysts see Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ: AVDL] slipped around -0.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.52 at the close of the session, down -4.16%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Avadel Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

• LUMRYZ™ NDA amendment filed March 1 requesting FDA final approval.

• Received FDA authorization to import LUMRYZ in advance of final approval decision; shortens timeline between potential approval and product availability.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock is now 18.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVDL Stock saw the intraday high of $8.52 and lowest of $8.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.20, which means current price is +34.17% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 438.36K shares, AVDL reached a trading volume of 5401160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDL shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15.50 to $12, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on AVDL stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AVDL shares from 9 to 2.

How has AVDL stock performed recently?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, AVDL shares dropped by -10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.61 for the last 200 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AVDL is now -33.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.32. Additionally, AVDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL] managed to generate an average of -$1,171,652 per employee.Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVDL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [AVDL]

There are presently around $297 million, or 51.50% of AVDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVDL stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,741,939, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENDELL JEFFREY L, holding 5,120,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.52 million in AVDL stocks shares; and COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, currently with $33.18 million in AVDL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc [NASDAQ:AVDL] by around 4,544,167 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,423,283 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 25,489,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,457,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVDL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,156,669 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,299 shares during the same period.