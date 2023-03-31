Market Analysts see Amphenol Corporation [APH] gaining to $93. Time to buy?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] surged by $0.85 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $80.71 during the day while it closed the day at $80.66. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of $350,000,000 of Senior Notes.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today the pricing of its offering of $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will have an interest rate of 4.750% per annum. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 30, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay borrowings under its U.S. commercial paper program and for general corporate purposes.

Amphenol Corporation stock has also gained 2.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APH stock has inclined by 7.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.26% and gained 5.94% year-on date.

The market cap for APH stock reached $47.82 billion, with 595.00 million shares outstanding and 591.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 2655270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amphenol Corporation [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $86.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $87 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 36.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

APH stock trade performance evaluation

Amphenol Corporation [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.91. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.91, while it was recorded at 79.09 for the last single week of trading, and 75.02 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.91. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for APH is now 22.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.44. Additionally, APH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] managed to generate an average of $20,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amphenol Corporation [APH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 9.86%.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,176 million, or 96.80% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,419,682, which is approximately 1.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.58% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 53,735,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in APH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.62 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly 1.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphenol Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 505 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 25,044,610 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 16,171,830 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 537,362,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,579,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,045,940 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,126,509 shares during the same period.