LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $100

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] jumped around 1.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $92.90 at the close of the session, up 1.46%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that LyondellBasell and EEW sign LOI for potential advanced waste sorting.

– LyondellBasell, a global leader in the chemical industry, and EEW Energy from Waste, a leading company in thermal waste treatment in Europe recently signed a letter of intent (LOI). The LOI includes exploring a potential long-term strategic partnership to extract and recycle plastics out of incineration waste streams. This proposed collaboration would potentially include construction of waste pre-sorting facilities at or near EEW incineration plants to remove plastics from waste streams bound for incineration, and investment in advanced sorting facilities to further sort and refine the plastic that has been removed. This collaboration supports the new LyondellBasell strategy to invest in advanced sorting infrastructure to produce plastic waste-based feedstocks, grow its Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business, and deliver on its value creation ambitions.

“Collaborations across the value chain are part of our strategy and are increasingly necessary to free up plastic waste from sources that today do not end up in recycling,” says Yvonne van der Laan, LyondellBasell executive vice president, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions. “The materials from these sorting facilities would not only support our existing mechanical recycling facilities in the Netherlands and a potential advanced recycling unit in Germany, but also allows us to optimize waste streams and drive additional value.”.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock is now 11.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LYB Stock saw the intraday high of $93.10 and lowest of $91.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 112.53, which means current price is +14.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 3065782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $97.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $99 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $109, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 30.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LYB stock performed recently?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.35. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.61, while it was recorded at 89.72 for the last single week of trading, and 86.60 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 19.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.44. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] managed to generate an average of $201,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 4.84%.

Insider trade positions for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

There are presently around $21,113 million, or 71.90% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,362,325, which is approximately 0.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,641,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in LYB stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.52 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 14.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 505 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 19,086,935 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 18,954,734 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 192,552,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,594,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,092,506 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,221,784 shares during the same period.