Loop Capital lifts News Corporation [NWSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.88%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Realtor.com® March Housing Report: Spring Thaw Lures Buyers Back into the Housing Market.

Despite slim pickings and affordability challenges, buyers got a jump on spring shopping in March, but rising rates could cause a late-spring frost.

Spring is officially here, and like green shoots emerging from the bleak winter, new data suggests that more buyers are back in the market, although more subdued compared to a year ago. According to the Realtor.com® Monthly Housing Trends Report released today, the recent six-month surge in active listings lost momentum, moderating to 59.9% year-over-year, and time on market shrank to 54 days, from January’s high of 74 days, as buyers eased back into the market in March, but higher mortgage rates could freeze them back out.

Over the last 12 months, NWSA stock dropped by -26.09%. The one-year News Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.14. The average equity rating for NWSA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.76 billion, with 576.00 million shares outstanding and 495.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, NWSA stock reached a trading volume of 2254160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $25.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $30 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.10, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on NWSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 50.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NWSA Stock Performance Analysis:

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.12, while it was recorded at 16.64 for the last single week of trading, and 17.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into News Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +44.03. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.00.

Return on Total Capital for NWSA is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, News Corporation [NWSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.54. Additionally, NWSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, News Corporation [NWSA] managed to generate an average of $24,431 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NWSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to -2.38%.

News Corporation [NWSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,518 million, or 99.10% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 71,894,815, which is approximately 4.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,022,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $931.52 million in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $456.66 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 31,307,590 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 19,715,933 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 333,986,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,009,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,292,225 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,128,306 shares during the same period.