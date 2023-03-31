Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] Stock trading around $5.48 per share: What’s Next?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] price surged by 10.04 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Li-Cycle Reports Operational and Financial Results for Two-Month Period Ended December 31, 2022.

Progressed Construction of Rochester Hub; On-Track to Commence Commissioning in Late 2023.

Announced New Spoke in France; Further Expanding Global Spoke Network.

A sum of 3595432 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.44M shares. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $5.80 and dropped to a low of $5.10 until finishing in the latest session at $5.48.

The one-year LICY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.99. The average equity rating for LICY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $8.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LICY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

LICY Stock Performance Analysis:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.04. With this latest performance, LICY shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] shares currently have an operating margin of -829.85 and a Gross Margin at -535.07. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -400.00.

Return on Total Capital for LICY is now -15.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.90. Additionally, LICY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] managed to generate an average of -$198,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $340 million, or 42.30% of LICY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: COVALIS CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 11,212,655, which is approximately -3.581% of the company’s market cap and around 34.03% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 7,727,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.48 million in LICY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.55 million in LICY stock with ownership of nearly 5.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE:LICY] by around 5,099,345 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,076,686 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 58,008,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,184,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LICY stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,393,083 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 757,654 shares during the same period.