Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] fell -17.61% so far this year. What now?

Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE: KRC] gained 1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $31.86 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Kilroy Announces Leadership Succession Plan.

John Kilroy to Retire as CEO at Year-End 2023.

Kilroy Realty Corporation represents 116.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.52 billion with the latest information. KRC stock price has been found in the range of $31.32 to $32.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, KRC reached a trading volume of 2151606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRC shares is $41.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kilroy Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $53 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Kilroy Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $39, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on KRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kilroy Realty Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.56.

Trading performance analysis for KRC stock

Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.39. With this latest performance, KRC shares dropped by -11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.94 for Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.97, while it was recorded at 30.47 for the last single week of trading, and 43.37 for the last 200 days.

Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.60 and a Gross Margin at +38.20. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.09.

Return on Total Capital for KRC is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.39. Additionally, KRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] managed to generate an average of $893,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC]

There are presently around $3,615 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,424,492, which is approximately 1.689% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,635,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.3 million in KRC stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $284.48 million in KRC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kilroy Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE:KRC] by around 12,584,457 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 12,121,332 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 90,385,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,091,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,579,903 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,345,207 shares during the same period.