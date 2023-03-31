Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] Stock trading around $10.42 per share: What’s Next?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] traded at a low on 03/30/23, posting a -1.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.42. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:.

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8201095 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 3.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for IRWD stock reached $1.58 billion, with 153.32 million shares outstanding and 150.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 8201095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 30.60.

How has IRWD stock performed recently?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.09, while it was recorded at 10.62 for the last single week of trading, and 11.31 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.97 and a Gross Margin at +99.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.64.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.75. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $799,384 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.60 and a Current Ratio set at 30.60.

Insider trade positions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $1,796 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,773,381, which is approximately 3.217% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 16,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.73 million in IRWD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $156.16 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 14,525,967 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 17,507,400 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 137,371,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,405,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,405,745 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,448,757 shares during the same period.