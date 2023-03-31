ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $10

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] slipped around -0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.71 at the close of the session, down -3.13%. The company report on March 25, 2023 that ImmunoGen Presents Final Overall Survival and Additional Efficacy Data from the SORAYA Trial at SGO Annual Meeting.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced final overall survival data and an evaluation of sequence of therapy in the pivotal SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with folate receptor alpha-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who had been previously treated with bevacizumab will be presented by Dr. Robert Coleman in a plenary session on Saturday, March 25, at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting in Tampa, Florida.

Oral Presentation DetailsTitle: Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer with High Folate Receptor Alpha Expression: Evaluation of Sequence of Therapy on Anti-Tumor Activity in the SORAYA StudySession: Scientific Plenary I: Progress: Therapeutics InnovationsSession Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023Session Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am ET.

ImmunoGen Inc. stock is now -25.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMGN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.84 and lowest of $3.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.63, which means current price is +2.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 2912900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

There are presently around $782 million, or 93.10% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,853,958, which is approximately 0.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,016,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.0 million in IMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $67.06 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 19.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 33,736,034 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 28,605,180 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 141,745,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,087,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,470,196 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 11,585,044 shares during the same period.