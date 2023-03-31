Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell -11.62% so far this year. What now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.88 at the close of the session, up 9.95%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Results, Including Record Net Income, Funds Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow.

Achieved 2022 Net Income of $139 Million ($0.38 per Share, Basic), Highest on Record.

2022 Funds Flow from Operations2 Increased 96% Year-Over-Year to $366 Million, Highest on Record.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is now -11.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GTE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.89 and lowest of $0.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.15, which means current price is +24.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 4311372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.57.

How has GTE stock performed recently?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.53. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8585, while it was recorded at 0.8029 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1132 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.64 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.54.

Return on Total Capital for GTE is now 32.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.35. Additionally, GTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] managed to generate an average of $413,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $98 million, or 37.98% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 22,530,309, which is approximately 12.006% of the company’s market cap and around 2.51% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 18,833,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.99 million in GTE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.26 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -1.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 14,452,333 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 12,164,707 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 96,806,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,423,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 338,596 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,934,069 shares during the same period.