Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] is -43.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GOSS] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.40 during the day while it closed the day at $1.22. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Gossamer Bio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– FDA Feedback on Seralutinib Phase 3 Clinical Trial Received; Expected to Commence in the Second Half of 2023 -.

– Topline Data from TORREY Study Open-Label Extension Expected in Mid-2023 -.

Gossamer Bio Inc. stock has also gained 14.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOSS stock has declined by -39.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -90.19% and lost -43.78% year-on date.

The market cap for GOSS stock reached $104.16 million, with 94.39 million shares outstanding and 89.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, GOSS reached a trading volume of 2371080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $6.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Gossamer Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Neutral rating on GOSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

GOSS stock trade performance evaluation

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.02. With this latest performance, GOSS shares dropped by -26.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.39 for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8623, while it was recorded at 1.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 7.5822 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GOSS is now -80.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,869.16. Additionally, GOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,748.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,288,640 per employee.Gossamer Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc. go to 5.20%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $138 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 27,843,985, which is approximately 637.022% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,959,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.59 million in GOSS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.2 million in GOSS stock with ownership of nearly -1.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gossamer Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:GOSS] by around 51,489,877 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 33,546,669 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,900,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,936,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOSS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,712,012 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 21,544,950 shares during the same period.