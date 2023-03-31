Goldman slashes price target on Prologis Inc. [PLD] – find out why.

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] jumped around 2.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $121.92 at the close of the session, up 1.70%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Prologis to Host Virtual 2023 Stockholders Meeting May 4.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host its annual stockholders meeting on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

The meeting, which will be open to all Prologis stockholders of record as of March 7, 2023, will be conducted via a virtual live webcast. The link for the live webcast is PLD Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Prologis Inc. stock is now 8.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLD Stock saw the intraday high of $122.27 and lowest of $120.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 174.54, which means current price is +9.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 3384497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $142.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $124 to $130, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 76.99.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.71 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.90, while it was recorded at 118.51 for the last single week of trading, and 119.02 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc. [PLD] managed to generate an average of $1,364,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $103,170 million, or 79.60% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,813,945, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,772,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.88 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.4 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -0.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 769 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 38,272,717 shares. Additionally, 582 investors decreased positions by around 66,770,234 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 755,569,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 860,612,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,484,778 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 14,079,306 shares during the same period.