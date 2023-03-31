Goldman lifts Altimmune Inc. [ALT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] loss -3.43% or -0.15 points to close at $4.22 with a heavy trading volume of 2529238 shares. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Altimmune Appoints Former GSK Executive Catherine Angell Sohn, Pharm.D. to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Catherine to our Board of Directors,” said Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her broad experience in the pharmaceutical industry including strategic product development, business development and commercialization will be invaluable to Altimmune as we pursue our mission to develop next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity and liver disease.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.43, the shares rose to $4.50 and dropped to $4.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALT points out that the company has recorded -69.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ALT reached to a volume of 2529238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 0.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

Trading performance analysis for ALT stock

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -64.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.63 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.31, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -45.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.61. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altimmune Inc. [ALT]

There are presently around $205 million, or 94.70% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 5,914,588, which is approximately 74.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,990,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.44 million in ALT stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $16.75 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly -6.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 11,441,636 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 10,888,589 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,493,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,823,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,514,319 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,871,300 shares during the same period.