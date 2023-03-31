GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] is 40.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] surged by $2.9 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $82.2893 during the day while it closed the day at $82.14. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Advantus Health Partners and GE HealthCare Announce Multi-Year Agreement to Expand Access to Healthcare Technology Management Services.

The two companies will offer healthcare organizations a holistic program that goes beyond the traditional break-fix approach to medical device maintenance.

Advantus Health Partners will leverage the expanded relationship to support quality care and sustainable cost reductions for its clients.

The market cap for GEHC stock reached $36.92 billion, with 453.93 million shares outstanding and 453.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 2157363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEHC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GEHC stock trade performance evaluation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.49.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.07 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.41, while it was recorded at 78.22 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,867 million, or 24.42% of GEHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 34,030,714, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,928,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in GEHC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.94 billion in GEHC stock with ownership of nearly 23.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 685 institutional holders increased their position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:GEHC] by around 27,174,891 shares. Additionally, 761 investors decreased positions by around 10,150,124 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 238,638,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,963,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEHC stock had 257 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,008,038 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,395,965 shares during the same period.